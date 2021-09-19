Covid-19: NI scraps amber list and should online parents' evenings stay?
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Amber list scrapped for NI, but testing remains
Northern Ireland is to simplify the travel traffic light system by scrapping the amber list. Countries will be listed as either red, or non-red. From 4 October, travellers from non-red list countries will have eligibility to enter Northern Ireland determined by their vaccination status. Changes to pre-travel and post-arrival testing have also been announced by the UK government for England, but are not yet being introduced in Northern Ireland. You can read more about the new travel rules around the UK here.
2. Students must have say over online learning, watchdog says
Students' views should be taken into account by England's universities when deciding how much to teach online, says regulator the Office for Students. With Covid restrictions lifted, the majority of teaching is expected to be face-to-face this year, says chief executive Nicola Dandridge. But she said the experience of the pandemic had revealed "elements of online provision which are really valuable and really useful".
3. Health experts warns against Wales-only Covid probe
The scientist who chaired the 2005 E. coli inquiry has warned against a Wales-only Covid inquiry, saying one would create "an enormous degree of overlap". Prof Hugh Pennington said he preferred a UK-wide inquiry giving "detailed attention" to events in Wales. It follows calls from opposition parties and campaign groups for a Wales-specific public probe. The Welsh government said only a UK-wide inquiry could deal with the "interconnected nature" of decisions.
4. Should schools retain online parents' evenings?
As the autumn term gets under way, many parents will have their fingers crossed there won't be the need for home-schooling any time soon. But the wish for a more normal school year is unlikely for most to include the forlorn gathering in the school hall or gym known as parents' evening. Virtual versions were, in many people's books, one of the runaway successes of remote learning. Read more.
5. Strictly goes ahead despite positive case
The first episode of Strictly Come Dancing went ahead on Saturday night, despite an unnamed professional dancer testing positive for Covid earlier this week. The professional partners of this year's 15 celebrity contestants were revealed in Saturday's launch show. It comes after the Sun reported that two of the show's professional dancers had refused to be vaccinated. A BBC spokeswoman refused to comment on the report.
