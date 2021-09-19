Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis dies
- Published
John Challis, best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, has died aged 79.
His family said he died "peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer".
"He will always be loved for being 'Boycie' and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come," they said.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.