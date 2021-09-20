Princess Beatrice gives birth to a girl
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed a baby girl, who was born on Saturday.
The Queen's granddaughter gave birth to her first child, weighing 6lb 2oz, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
Buckingham Palace said the princess and her daughter were "doing well" and the baby's grandparents and great-grandparents were "delighted".
The baby girl will be 11th in line to the throne and is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild.
Beatrice is the elder daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York. She married property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony last July.
She is stepmother to Mr Mapelli's son Wolfie from his previous relationship with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.
"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."