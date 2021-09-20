Covid-19: UK to US travel to restart and Chelsea Flower Show back in bloom

Boris Johnson has said the rollout of booster jabs "has to be our priority" rather than sending all the UK's surplus vaccine to poorer nations. "But that doesn't mean we're not making also a massive commitment to the rest of the world," he said speaking in New York. But former UK PM Gordon Brown said over-ordering meant the UK could have more than a billion spare jabs by the end of the year, which it could donate to the rest of the world.