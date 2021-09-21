Covid-19: Child mental health care delays and intensive care staff 'burnt out'

A leading consultant says the pressure on intensive care staff in his area is as high as it has been since the pandemic began. Dr Michael Martin, of Hywel Dda University Health Board, in west Wales, says at least 11 of 22 critical care beds in its hospitals are occupied by Covid patients and that admission of people with other conditions is making the situation worse. In Scotland, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine says thousands of extra acute care beds are needed to help relieve the "unrelenting pressure".