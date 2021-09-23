Covid: Pandemic evictions, and US booster jabs approved

There's a group of people - about five million or so - who are worrying scientists and politicians. They are the ones who've been invited to have the Covid vaccine but haven't yet had the first dose. One 34-year-old says she thought she had built up the courage to do it a few times "but then I saw something on social media which scared me and I couldn't". So how can you persuade those people to have the jab? Health correspondent Anna Collinson has taken a look.