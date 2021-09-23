Covid-19: Life expectancy falls for men and Stonehenge welcomes pagans again

For the first time in 40 years, when current records began, life expectancy for men in the UK has fallen. That's the conclusion from new estimates by the Office of National Statistics, which found life expectancy at birth for the three years up to 2020 was 79 years, falling back to levels seen in 2012-14. Women's life expectancy was mostly unchanged at just below 83. Falls in life expectancy are rare but the pandemic caused them across most of Europe and the US on a scale not seen since World War Two, research suggests. Experts expect to see further falls in the next year or so before life expectancy begins to recover.