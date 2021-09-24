Covid-19: Ministers meet over petrol supplies and hotspot schools bring back masks
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. Ministers meeting over petrol supply shortages
Senior government ministers have been meeting to discuss supply problems at petrol stations across the country. Fuel is the latest sector to be affected by a UK shortage of lorry drivers - with driver gaps made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit. Despite government reassurances over supplies, motorists have been seen queuing at some petrol stations, with social media reports suggesting some waiting up to 30 minutes. Earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC nothing was being ruled out to help deliver petrol from refineries to stations.
2. NHS staff 'hanging on by a thread' as winter looms
Last week we heard about the government's plans for tackling Covid during autumn and winter in England - amid warnings that too much pressure on the NHS could lead to tighter restrictions. Now, a critical care consultant working within England's biggest NHS trust - the University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Trust- has said staff at his hospital are already "hanging on by a thread" as the winter approaches. Dr Dhruv Parekh said medics at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital were having to make difficult daily decisions on what they could and could not do due to the increased workload from Covid and non-Covid patients.
3. NI and Scotland to change foreign travel testing rules
The Scottish government and Northern Ireland's Executive are to drop the requirement for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries to take a pre-departure Covid test - bringing their rules in line with those coming into force in England on 4 October. Wales has not decided whether to follow suit - with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying his ministers face a "difficult decision".
4. Schools in Covid hotspots bringing back face masks
Schools in two districts with high Covid-19 rates have brought back the requirement for face masks. At least four schools in Corby and two in Kettering, both in Northamptonshire, have asked for face masks to be worn in communal areas. Kettering has the second-highest case rate in England, while Corby has the third. At the start of term, schools in England were advised face coverings were no longer routinely needed for staff or pupils. But the Department for Education said schools could temporarily reintroduce bubble groups and face masks in communal spaces in areas with higher Covid rates.
5. Booster for first UK person to get the Covid jab
A woman who became the first person in the world to get the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus jab as part of a mass vaccination programme has had her booster dose. Margaret Keenan, 91, from Coventry, got her third injection at University Hospital in the city on Friday, the same place she was first vaccinated. Booster jabs are being offered to the over-50s, younger adults with health conditions and frontline health and care workers. The recommendation came from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) amid concern about waning immunity.
