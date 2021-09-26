Covid-19: Government approves temporary visas, and stars perform at Global Citizen festival

A new survey has found that young people are twice as likely as older people to pray regularly - and the pandemic might be a reason why. Some 51% of 18 to 34-year-olds polled by Savanta ComRes said they pray at least once a month, compared with 24% of those aged 55 and over. Chris Hopkins, associate director of Savanta, said the numbers could reflect the move to online worship during the pandemic. "It is possible that the pandemic opened up more avenues to prayer to young people, and this is reflected in the findings," he said.