Covid-19: NHS waiting lists and Australia's PM on COP26 and quarantine

With millions of people across the UK currently on NHS waiting lists, there's growing concern many are feeling forced to use private healthcare. Twelve-year-old Hayden Kildea from Northern Ireland was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, a condition where the spine twists and curves to the side. He's been told he'll have to wait more than two years for an operation because of the backlog caused by the pandemic, so his family are fundraising for treatment abroad. His local health board say patient demand continues "to exceed capacity". His case isn't unusual. Read more here.