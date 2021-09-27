Covid-19: PM to meet bereaved families and Wales relaxes travel rules
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow.
1. PM to meet bereaved families
Boris Johnson will host a campaign group representing families bereaved by Covid at a private reception in Downing Street on Tuesday. The prime minister declined to meet the group, called Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, last year - citing a threat of legal action over an official pandemic inquiry. The government has since said an official probe will begin next spring. The families say they will use the meeting to share stories of how their loved ones died, and repeat their calls for a public inquiry to start now.
2. Wales relaxes travel rules
Wales has partially agreed to align with England's plans to overhaul rules on international travel - green and amber lists of countries will be merged and pre-departure Covid tests will be scrapped from 4 October. But no decision has been made yet about removing the requirement for PCR tests for those returning from abroad.
3. Mum speaks out over daughter's death
The mother of a 31-year-old woman who died from cancer after her chemotherapy was paused due to pandemic Covid measures has spoken publicly for the first time, saying she's "broken" by her daughter's death. Kelly Smith from Macclesfield died from bowel cancer in June 2020. Her parents have started a petition calling for an end to cancer treatment delays. Research by the Institute for Public Policy Research has now estimated it could take more than a decade to clear the cancer treatment backlog in England.
4. Cases rise in Northamptonshire town
The town with England's highest rate of Covid infections has seen its figure nearly double within a week. Kettering, in Northamptonshire, saw 900 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 22 September. The number rose sharply among secondary school pupils, which officials say accounts for most of the cases. The county's joint director of public health Lucy Wightman urged people to "continue to play their part in preventing further spread".
5. Sydney's lockdown to ease
Movement restrictions in New South Wales - including its capital London - are going to be lifted gradually from 11 October, when the vaccination rate is set to hit 70%, the NSW state premier has announced. The measures will continue to be eased as levels hit 80% and then 90%, which is expected to be on 1 December. But those who have not been fully vaccinated won't be able to do things such as take part in community sports, eat out at restaurants and go out shopping until that final date. State premier Gladys Berejiklian says: "The message is if you want to be able to have a meal with friends and welcome people in your home, you have to get vaccinated."
And there's more...
As letters inviting children aged 12 to 15 to book a Covid jab are sent out in Scotland, our explainer looks at which children are being vaccinated and why.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
