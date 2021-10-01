Covid-19: Scotland's vaccine app hits snags and focus on living costs Published 53 minutes ago

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.

1. Vaccine status app launch hit by problems

From today, you'll need to show proof you've had two vaccine doses if you want to go to a nightclub in Scotland. But people are reporting problems with the NHS Scotland Covid Status app, which only became available to download on Thursday evening, with some being told it can't find a match for the data they enter. The Scottish government says the problems are "likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic", adding: "We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later."

Image source, EPA

2. Support for living costs as energy prices rise

Charities say a hike in energy prices will hit households hard at a time when Covid support such as the £20 Universal Credit uplift and the furlough scheme are ending. Typical default domestic energy bills will rise by £139 a year, with prepayment meter customers paying an extra £153, after regulator Ofgem raised the energy price cap for England, Scotland and Wales. The government has announced £500m in grants to help UK families struggling with the cost of living.

Image source, PA Media

3. Shopping centre clinics to help tackle NHS backlog

Forty diagnostic clinics equipped to carry out X-rays, breast screening, ultrasounds and CT and MRI scans will be set up in community venues in England to help tackle the backlog built up during the pandemic. By March, staff at venues including a Barnsley shopping centre, Brighton's Amex Stadium and a Poole department store will be carrying out checks on cancer patients and scans to see if people need surgery for things such as knee and hip replacements, ministers say.

Image source, SPL

4. 'Please take the booze away - it is killing me'

Lockdown affected people in different ways and, for some, it has had catastrophic consequences. As BBC Radio Wales discovers, many people turned to alcohol to help them through a stressful time. But, with referrals to drink and drug support services down, there are fears many people have not come forward to get the help they need.

Image caption, Kathleen Edge describes finding herself able to drink a litre of vodka and four bottles of wine in two days

5. Australian border to reopen for first time in pandemic

It's a policy that's been praised for helping to suppress Covid but it's also kept many families apart from their loved ones. Under Australia's pandemic response policies, only citizens and those with exemptions have been able to enter, while most Australians have been unable to leave. But now there's hope for people desperate to visit folks down under, with the country set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from November.

Image source, EPA

And don't forget...

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.

If you face being made redundant following the end of the furlough scheme, you can find out about your rights to notice, payment and benefits.

Image source, BBC

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.