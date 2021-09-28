Petrol supply: Crisis starting to ease, Boris Johnson says
The fuel situation in the UK is starting to improve, PM Boris Johnson has said - as he urged motorists to fill up their cars in the "normal way".
He said the situation on the forecourts was "stabilising" and people should be "confident" to go about their business.
The Petrol Retailers Association also said there were "early signs" the pressure was starting to ease after days of queues and pump closures.
Dozens of Army tankers are on stand-by to help with the high demand.
There have been calls for key workers, such as health and social care staff, to receive priority at the pumps after some reported not being able to get to work due to the supply issues.
Making his first public comments on the fuel problems, the prime minster said he sympathised with people who had been unable to get fuel over recent days, calling it "frustrating and infuriating".
"What we're hearing from the industry is the situation at forecourts is stabilising."
"I would just urge everyone to go about their business in the normal way and fill up when need it."
Asked if key workers such as NHS staff should be prioritised he said "with things stabilising - the best thing is - we stabilise in normal way".
The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,000 stations, said around 37% of its sites had run out of fuel - compared with two-thirds being without on Sunday.
PRA executive director Gordon Balmer said: "There are early signs that the crisis at pumps is ending, with more of our members reporting that they are now taking further deliveries of fuel.
"Fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, although deliveries have been reduced due to the shortage of HGV drivers."
"We have conducted a survey of our members this morning and only 37% of forecourts have reported being out of fuel today. With regular restocks taking place, this percentage [of petrol stations with fuel] is likely to improve further over the next 24 hours."
The UK is estimated to be short of more than 100,000 lorry drivers - causing problems for a range of industries, including food suppliers and supermarkets, in recent months.
The government has said people needlessly buying fuel has led to queues at many forecourts, with fuel running out in some places.
Doctors, nurses, and unions for teachers, prison and care staff have called for essential workers to be given priority for fuel.
Some ambulance trusts have their own fuel pumps in depots and their supplies are expected to be prioritised - but essential workers can still be caught out.
Dr Jane Townson, chief executive of UK Homecare Association, warned that some people who depend on carers for tasks like taking pain medication could die if they are left without help.
Unison urged ministers to "designate fuel stations for the sole use of key workers" while the NASUWT union called for teachers to be prioritised to safeguard children's education.
But the headteachers' union NAHT said prioritising key workers for fuel was "not a sensible solution as it would be impossible to enforce and could cause more chaos on the forecourts".
Roger Grosvenor, of the East of England Co-op petrol stations, told the BBC the group would create a daily priority hour for emergency workers if fuel supply problems had not eased by Thursday.
Meanwhile, motoring group the RAC said the price of a litre of unleaded petrol had risen by a penny since Friday to an eight-year high - and knew a small number of retailers had been hiking prices amid the soaring demand.
However, industry analysts Experian Catalist said that, on a national level, unleaded petrol had actually dropped by 0.1p per litre while diesel had increased by 0.1p.
Colin Grieves, of Experian UK&I, said: "Regional price variance in the cost of fuel is not unusual and if we look at trends over the last year, the current price does not indicate providers are increasing prices due to the spike in demand."
Up to 150 military tanker drivers will prepare to deliver to forecourts which have run dry because of panic buying.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the government's move to place the Army on stand-by was a "sensible, precautionary step" and if troops had to be deployed, they would temporarily "provide the supply chain with additional capacity" to ease the pressure caused by increased fuel demand.
The BBC has been told that 75 military drivers are on stand-by initially, and another 75 could be added if needed. They require up to five days of specialised training.
The government has also authorised an extension to special driver licences that allow drivers to transport goods such as fuel.
ADR licences due to expire between 27 September and 31 December will have their validity extended until 31 January 2022, without refresher training or exams.
Labour said the latest response to the fuel crisis was "an admission of failure" and that asking the Army to step up was "a sticking plaster".
