Covid: Vaccine passport enforcement delayed in Scotland and PM meets bereaved families

Boris Johnson has promised to appoint someone before Christmas to chair the official Covid inquiry, after meeting a campaign group. Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice says the prime minister also pledged to involve them in the decision, during a meeting with them in Downing Street. The group has been campaigning for a public inquiry into the pandemic to begin immediately. It is due to begin in spring 2022. The families say they are pleased Mr Johnson had met them - but they are "still disappointed by the lack of urgency" over an inquiry start date.