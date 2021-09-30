James Bond and MI6: Is there fact in fiction?

"There's an enormous variety of roles that you can do," says Tara, also not her real name. "There's agent-running and recruiting, we need technical experts, we have comms teams, there's a sharp edge on the front line. It's never one person on their own. There's very little resemblance of the reality of working for SIS. So I think if someone came wanting to do that they would quite quickly realise in the application process that this was not for them."