Sarah Everard murder: Trust in police shaken, Met chief says
Trust in the Metropolitan Police has been "shaken" by the murder of Sarah Everard by a then-serving officer, the force's commissioner has admitted.
Dame Cressida Dick said she recognised "a precious bond of trust has been damaged" and she would ensure "any lessons" were learned from the case.
She was delivering a statement after facing calls to resign.
Labour MP Harriet Harman said women's trust in the force "will have been shattered".
Former Met chief superintendent Parm Sandhu also called for Dame Cressida to step down.
But Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would "continue to work with" with the Met Chief.
Wayne Couzens, 48, kidnapped, raped and murdered Ms Everard, 33, in March.
He has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term.
In a letter to Dame Cressida, Ms Harman, chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Human Rights and a former justice minister, wrote: "I have written to the Home Secretary to set out a number of actions which must be taken to rebuild the shattered confidence of women in the police service.
"I think it is not possible for you to lead these necessary actions in the Metropolitan Police."
Speaking outside the Old Bailey, where Couzens was sentenced, Dame Cressida said she was "absolutely sickened" by the case.
"I absolutely know that there are those who feel that their trust in us is shaken. I recognise that for some people a precious bond of trust has been damaged."