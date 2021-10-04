Covid-19: Job support extension and new travel rules take effect
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Sunak to extend job support schemes
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Conservative Party conference speech to commit £500m to renewing job support schemes introduced as part of the pandemic response. The £2bn Kickstart Scheme - subsidising eligible jobs for young people on universal credit - will be extended to March. Programmes to help long-term unemployed people on universal credit and to pay employers £3,000 per apprentice taken on will also be extended. Labour says it will not compensate for tax rises, a raised cost of living crisis and universal credit cuts.
2. Amber list scrapped as new travel rules take effect
Simplified travel rules announced weeks ago have come into force in the UK, with the traffic-light system replaced by a single red list. It means most fully vaccinated travellers arriving from non-red list countries will no longer have to take a test before setting off for the UK, although those coming from red list destinations must still pay to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.
3. Jab offers for ages 12 to 15 in Wales by half-term
All 12 to 15-year-olds in Wales will be offered a Covid vaccine by the end of the October half-term, Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan says. The rollout is due to gather pace this week with all health boards providing jabs, mostly at mass vaccination centres and others in schools.
4. The bitter battle over mandatory vaccination
While Health Secretary Sajid Javid says he's not prepared to "pause" the requirement for care staff in England to be fully vaccinated by 11 November, a row is raging in the US over mandatory jabs for certain workers. With a legal battle looming in Florida, we hear from those arguing for both personal freedom and public health.
5. First 100,000 high street vouchers issued
If you live in Northern Ireland, it could be time to treat yourself. The first 100,000 Spend Local cards - worth £100 - are being posted to applicants to the high street voucher scheme. More than 970,000 people have applied for the cards, which the Northern Ireland Executive's Economy Minister Gordon Lyons says will "deliver the timely boost" businesses need to help them emerge from the pandemic.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
The rules on international travel have been updated today, with "traffic-light" system being replaced. Here's all the latest information.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- "THIS IS THE WORST INTERVIEW I EVER DID": Looking back at when Ruby Wax met Donald Trump
- THE DEEPER YOU GO, THE DARKER IT GETS: Brand new thriller Vigil starring Suranne Jones