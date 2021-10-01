Covid-19: Infections in children rise and trial success for coronavirus pill
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. One in 20 secondary-age children infected - ONS
It's now been several weeks since children in England returned to school after the summer holidays - and the latest data suggests this has been accompanied by a steep rise in Covid infections among those aged 11 to 15. One in every 20 children of secondary school age in England is infected with the virus, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics, which cover the week to 25 September. This is the highest reported rate for this age group - or any other - since the pandemic began. A single vaccine dose is now being offered to all 12 to 17-year-olds across the UK to help keep children in school - although they are at very low risk of serious illness from the virus.
2. Pill can cut risk of hospital admission
There have been promising results from a trial of a pill to treat severe Covid, with interim data suggesting the experimental drug - molnupiravir - cuts the risk of hospital admission and death by about half. US drug-maker Merck said its results were so positive that outside monitors had asked to stop the trial early and it would apply for emergency use authorisation for the drug in the US in the next two weeks. If authorised by regulators, molnupiravir would be the first oral antiviral medication for Covid-19.
3. Wetherspoons reports record loss
JD Wetherspoon has reported a record annual loss after lockdowns saw its pubs shut for 19 weeks. The chain posted a £154.7m loss in the year to 25 July, after a £34.1 million loss the previous year. Wetherspoon's founder and chairman Tim Martin criticised the "use of lockdowns and draconian restrictions". But the company suggested there were signs of recovery since restrictions eased, although it is struggling to recruit staff in some areas.
4. More than 50 countries miss vaccine target
More than 50 nations have missed the World Health Organization's target for 10% of their populations to be fully vaccinated against Covid by the end of September. Many are low-income countries, grappling with vaccine supply and health infrastructure issues. Most are in Africa, where the WHO says only 4.4% of people are fully vaccinated. That compares to nearly 66% in the UK, 62% in the EU and 55% in the US. Our Reality Team looks at the challenges of rolling out the vaccine worldwide here.
5. VAT increase hits hospitality sector
A temporary reduction in VAT for hospitality businesses worst hit by the pandemic came to an end today. VAT - the tax paid when buying goods or services - was reduced from 20% to 5% in July 2020 but will now rise to 12.5%, before returning to pre-pandemic levels in April. Rebecca Willers, who runs Shepreth Wildlife Park in Cambridgeshire, says the VAT cut was a "huge lifeline" which enabled the venue to cut admission fees to encourage more visitors when it reopened in April. However, she says it will now "have to bear the brunt" of the increase, as she doesn't want to put off customers by upping prices over winter. You can read more from businesses affected by the change here.
