Covid-19: Vulnerable people waiting for third jab, and Wales police priorities
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Many vulnerable still waiting for third Covid jab
Vaccine experts recommend that vulnerable people with weak immune systems be given a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine to give them fuller protection. But the rollout has gone "badly wrong", according to charities. About 500,000 people in the UK are immunosuppressed and are unlikely to mount a strong defence against Covid-19, even after two doses of vaccine. Kidney Care UK and Blood Cancer UK say many people are still waiting for their extra dose.
2. Covid pass breaches 'should not be police priority'
Covid passes could become mandatory in Wales from 11 October if the Welsh parliament passes proposals on Tuesday. If approved, people in Wales would need an NHS Covid Pass to enter nightclubs and large events. However, police commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, has warned that cracking down on people using fake passes should not be a priority for officers over serious crimes. Mr Llywelyn said police would only intervene when there were "serious breaches". So, what is a Covid pass and how do you get one?
3. India imposes 10-day quarantine on UK nationals
All UK nationals arriving in India will have to undergo 10 days of quarantine, even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. India's government has said the change brings "reciprocity" to its rules, which come into effect on Monday. There have been tensions between the two countries over the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, known as Covishield. Fully vaccinated Indians are still required to quarantine on arrival in the UK.
4. Retired nurse's anger over hospital visiting ban
"I feel it's a travesty, towards particularly our old and vulnerable," retired nurse Grace Vine says. She was not allowed to visit her 89-year-old father while he was in Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital in Northern Ireland - an experience she has labelled "cruel" and "inhumane".
5. Covid threat looms over Thailand's plans to open
Foreign tourism was once the engine of Thailand's economy. But since April last year, the Southeast Asian nation has guarded its borders, imposed quarantine and piles of paperwork on all arrivals. In June, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised to reopen by October and, true to his word, it seems to have begun, although with some very modest steps. Reasons for the government's caution centre on vaccines and the number of ICU beds in the country. Meanwhile, read more about how high cases are around the rest of the world.
