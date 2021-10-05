Covid-19: Pandemic's effect on health programmes and car production highlighted

Funding for healthy lifestyle support - such as stop-smoking and obesity clinics - has reduced by a quarter in six years in England, research suggests. The Health Foundation says councils got £3.3bn to run these services this year - £1bn less than in 2015-16, once inflation is taken into account. The charity says such services are key, given the pandemic is likely to have worsened a situation meaning people in the poorest areas can expect to live nearly 20 fewer years in good health than those in wealthier areas.