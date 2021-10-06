Covid-19: Travel advice changed and call for universal credit vote

The average gender pay gap of all firms that reported in the past financial year is 10.4% - the same as the average in 2019-20. Covid has had a disproportionate impact on women, who have been more likely to lose work and earnings during the pandemic. Of the companies that reported by 5 October, 7,572 had a pay gap that favoured men, 1,286 had a pay gap favouring women and 770 reported no pay gap. The BBC looked at a company's median pay gap - that is, the difference in pay between the middle-ranking woman and the middle-ranking man.