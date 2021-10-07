Covid-19: End-of-furlough job cuts 'have not happened', and jabs reach Antarctica
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. End-of-furlough job cuts 'have not happened'
The wave of job cuts many feared at the end of the furlough scheme has not happened, early data suggests. The number of redundancies proposed by employers in September was close to record lows. Many businesses with large numbers of furloughed workers say they have taken everyone back - and unions had not heard of major redundancies. Around one million workers in the UK were thought to be on furlough when the scheme ended in September.
2. Oxford-AZ jabs reach Antarctica
Almost a year after it was rolled out, the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine has finally reached the Antarctic. It was flown in this week to immunise the 23 staff members who've been keeping the British Rothera research station running through the polar winter. This is the most southerly dispatch yet for the jabs developed at Oxford University. Apart from some cases at a Chilean base, Antarctica has been Covid-free. The international science agencies want to keep it that way.
3. Social distancing in pubs could end in Northern Ireland
Ministers in Northern Ireland are due to meet later to decide whether to lift some of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions on the hospitality sector. Social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) remains a legal requirement in pubs, bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland - but the industry has argued the rules are damaging trade. Any changes would be likely to begin on 14 October. In September, the NI executive agreed to end social distancing rules for shops, theatres and a number of other indoor settings.
4. India delivers vaccine by drone
India has begun delivering Covid-19 vaccines by commercial drones, a government scientist has told the BBC. Dr Samiran Panda said drones were delivering doses in mountainous states in the north-east of the country. India aims to vaccinate all eligible citizens by the end of 2021 - but experts say the drive needs to pick up pace to meet the target. About 70% of the country's eligible population have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, according to official data.
5. How false science created a Covid miracle drug
For some years ivermectin has been a vital anti-parasitic medicine used to treat humans and animals. But recently it has been labelled by some a Covid "miracle" drug - championed by vaccine opponents, and recommended by health authorities in some countries. However, the BBC can reveal there are serious errors in a number of key studies that the drug's promoters rely on.
