Covid-19: Red list cut to seven and booksellers hope sales boom continues
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. England's red list cut from 54 to seven
England's Covid travel red list is to be cut from 54 destinations to seven, the government has announced. South Africa, Brazil and Mexico are among those coming off the red list, which requires travellers to quarantine in an approved hotel at their cost for 10 full days. Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic remain on the list. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes begin on Monday and "mark the next step" in opening travel.
2. Nightclubs to reopen in Northern Ireland as social distancing scrapped
The legal requirement for social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland is to be removed. Nightclubs will also be allowed to reopen, as the country's government announced a number of restrictions were being lifted from 31 October. Event organisers and venues will be asked to check people's Covid status - either being fully vaccinated, a negative lateral flow test, or proof of infection within the previous 180 days - but this will not be a legal requirement.
3. Cambridgeshire schools advised to reintroduce masks
Secondary schools in Cambridgeshire have been advised to reintroduce face masks after a rise in Covid-19 cases. Public health officials said more than 50% of recent infections in the county were in the 0 to 17-year-old age group. Jyoti Atri, director of public health for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, said they were a "sensible precautionary measure". The requirement for pupils to wear masks in secondary schools was removed earlier this year.
4. Refund probe into Ryanair and BA dropped
Customers of Ryanair and British Airways who say they are owed refunds because of Covid restrictions on travel could miss out after the competition regulator closed an investigation into the two airlines. Announcing the decision, the Competition and Markets Authority said there was a "lack of [legal] clarity". Instead of offering refunds, the carriers offered vouchers or rebooking. Although some flights went ahead, many customers were prevented from taking them because of restrictions. The CMA said the law needed clarifying.
5. Booksellers hope sales boom will continue
The long coronavirus lockdowns gave many of us a lot more time to read. As a result, sales in the UK in 2020 passed the 200 million mark for the first time since 2012, according to industry figures. With the UK's Bookshop Day being held on Saturday to encourage readers to shop in their local bookshop, the industry hopes this trend will continue now that people have got into the habit of reading more.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. For the latest trends in cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, check our data page or see the snapshot below.
