Covid-19: Warning over flu season and surge in air travel bookings
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Call to take up flu vaccine offer
People are being urged to get a flu vaccine - available free to 40 million across the UK - with the head of the UK Health Security Agency warning immunity levels are likely to be lower this year, given social distancing and lockdown meant so little of the virus circulated last year. "This is the first winter where we will have seasonal flu and Covid co-circulating," says Dr Jenny Harries. Research shows those infected with both are more than twice as likely to die as someone with Covid alone.
2. Travel firms hope for boost after UK red list cut
Airlines are reporting a surge in bookings since 47 countries, including South Africa, Mexico and Thailand, were removed from the UK's red list of overseas destinations requiring hotel quarantine on return. But industry body Abta wants the government to implement plans to replace costly PCR Covid tests in time for half-term - something the Welsh government is cautioning against.
3. Rashford voices child poverty fears as benefit top-up ends
Footballer Marcus Rashford says receiving an honorary doctorate for campaigning around child poverty was "bittersweet", coming as the £20 top-up to universal credit ended. Accepting the award from the University of Manchester, the England forward said removing the temporary increase "could see child poverty rise to one-in-three children". No 10 says the top-up was designed to help in the pandemic's toughest times.
4. 'Human tragedy' of patients waiting for surgery
The number of patients waiting indefinitely for NHS surgery in Scotland is becoming a "human tragedy", an Edinburgh Royal Infirmary doctor says. With health boards having cancelled routine operations to make space for Covid patients and the seriously ill, Dr Caroline Whitworth says bed occupancy is consistently at 100%, with "thousands" in pain awaiting procedures.
5. Eight make Covid-recovery driven City of Culture longlist
In their bids to become UK City of Culture 2025, applicants had to explain how the opportunity could help their areas recover from the impact of Covid. And eight places remain in the running for the honour, following the publication of the longlist. They are: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon; Bradford; Cornwall; County Durham; Derby; Southampton; Stirling; and Wrexham.
Mask-wearing could return in England's schools this winter if cases rise, the education secretary says. Here's the Covid situation in schools across the UK.
