Covid-19: Warning over flu season and surge in air travel bookings

People are being urged to get a flu vaccine - available free to 40 million across the UK - with the head of the UK Health Security Agency warning immunity levels are likely to be lower this year, given social distancing and lockdown meant so little of the virus circulated last year. "This is the first winter where we will have seasonal flu and Covid co-circulating," says Dr Jenny Harries. Research shows those infected with both are more than twice as likely to die as someone with Covid alone.