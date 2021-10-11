Covid-19: NHS Covid passes, and lockdown lifted in Sydney
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Covid passes introduced in Wales
Wales is introducing NHS Covid passes - a proof of vaccine or coronavirus infection status - for anyone attending big events or nightclubs from today. They're compulsory for over 18s, and show whether someone is fully vaccinated or has had a negative lateral flow test. Wales joins Scotland as the only other UK nation to bring them in. Northern Ireland has an informal arrangement under which indoor seated venues are advised to ask about vaccine status and recent lateral flow tests while England scrapped the plans. But they could still be introduced if coronavirus infections surge during winter.
2. Sydney celebrates end of 107-day lockdown
It's been 107 days since people could travel beyond 5km (3.1 miles) and visit other households but lockdown has finally been lifted in the Australian city of Sydney. To mark its reopening, people queued at pubs, shops, barbers, restaurants and nail salons to celebrate their new freedoms after the state of New South Wales reached its target of getting 70% of over 16s double jabbed. "We're stoked to be back, we're having the best Monday in months, even before Covid," one pub licensee says.
3. UK facing 'uncertain' winter
Coronavirus and the flu is leaving the UK facing an uncertain winter, according to the head of the Health Security Agency, Jenny Harries. Encouraging people to get their vaccine, she says people are at "more significant risk of death and of serious illness if they are co-infected" with both viruses. Read the story in full here.
4. Prices rise 'at sharpest rate for 22 years'
Companies in Scotland raised prices at the sharpest rate since at least 1999 last month, according to a survey. They're having to pass on costs due a number issues including Covid, Brexit and the cost of materials, the Royal Bank of Scotland PMI suggests. Find out more here.
5. Concert for key workers
Bands Ash and Beoga, artists such as Jordan Adetunji, Cara Dillon and Foy Vance and comedians Paddy Raff and Tim McGarry are some of the performers taking to the stage to say thank you to key workers. The concert's free and 60% of the tickets for the show - taking place in Northern Ireland on 22 October - will be given to key workers in health and social care, food retail and charities.
