Covid-19: NHS Covid passes, and lockdown lifted in Sydney

Wales is introducing NHS Covid passes - a proof of vaccine or coronavirus infection status - for anyone attending big events or nightclubs from today. They're compulsory for over 18s, and show whether someone is fully vaccinated or has had a negative lateral flow test. Wales joins Scotland as the only other UK nation to bring them in. Northern Ireland has an informal arrangement under which indoor seated venues are advised to ask about vaccine status and recent lateral flow tests while England scrapped the plans. But they could still be introduced if coronavirus infections surge during winter.