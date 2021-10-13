Covid pass problems and plaudits for teen lockdown artist

Singapore has been effectively shut off from the outside world for 21 months. But from 19 October Singaporeans will be able to travel freely to a dozen countries without quarantine and with less testing - so long as they are fully vaccinated. This caused such a demand for air tickets that Singapore Airlines' website crashed. The move to open up is part of the Singapore government's strategy to live with Covid. "We should respect Covid-19, but we must not be paralysed by fear," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.