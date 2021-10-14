Covid-19: GP appointments, and a last chance to find virus origins?

More than a year-and-a-half since Covid-19 was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, questions remain over its origins. The World Health Organization is creating a new group - the Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (Sago) - to look into it and says it might be the last chance to find out how it emerged. Its previous investigation was hampered by a lack of data and transparency from China and more work was needed to confirm the virus had probably come from bats.