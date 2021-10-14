Insulate Britain suspends road protests for 11 days
- Published
Climate protest group Insulate Britain, which has caused disruption to major roads during the last five weeks, is to suspend its campaigning for 11 days.
The activists have blocked motorways and roads in the London area, including the M1 and M25, and Thames crossings.
In an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the group says it will halt its "campaign of civil resistance" until 25 October.
Insulate Britain said it "profoundly" acknowledges the disruption caused.
Insulate Britain is a recently-launched group calling for a national programme to ensure homes are insulated by 2030.
Hundreds of members of the group have been arrested and there have been angry exchanges with some drivers caught up in 14 separate days of protests.
In the latest incident, Essex Police arrested a number of the group's supporters after they blocked a slip road at junction 31 of the M25 on Wednesday, near the Dartford Crossing.
The government has taken out court injunctions to try to prevent further action and new powers targeting such protests have been announced.
Insulate Britain says its protests were being suspended ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference.
The UK is hosting the summit in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November, where 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions by 2030.
- THE READER: A clandestine love affair leads to guilt and betrayal
- SEX AND RELATIONSHIPS: How cultural attitudes can shape a marriage