Covid-19: Warning over false negatives and rapid tests allowed for half-term break

People who got a negative Covid test result from swabs taken at Newbury Showground between 3 and 12 October are being told to book another test, amid fears they were mistakenly given the all-clear. West Berkshire Council says some PCR tests resulted in false negatives. The BBC has been told the problems - now fixed - related to one specific lab, rather than the site, but the council says it's been informed "a number of sites nationally may have been affected".