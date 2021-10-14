What is Insulate Britain and what does it want?
- Published
Hundreds of climate protesters from Insulate Britain have been arrested in recent weeks after blocking major roads including motorways.
The group has decided to suspend its campaigning for 11 days ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
What is Insulate Britain?
Insulate Britain is a recently-launched campaigning organisation.
It is calling for a national programme to ensure homes are insulated to be low energy by 2030.
What has Insulate Britain been doing?
It has blocked major roads around London, including the M1, M4 and M25.
Essex Police recently arrested a number of the group's supporters after they blocked a slip road at junction 31 of the M25, near the Dartford Crossing.
Insulate Britain has also targeted key routes in the capital, including the Old Street roundabout, the Blackwall Tunnel - where there were angry exchanges with drivers - and Wandsworth Bridge, where motorists were filmed dragging protesters off the road.
The government has taken out court injunctions to try to prevent further action, and new powers targeting such protests have been announced.
How ambitious are its goals?
Insulate Britain lists two main aims on its website:
- The government should fund the insulation of all social housing by 2025
- A "legally-binding national plan" for a low energy and low carbon retrofit of all homes in Britain by 2030
Low energy homes use considerably less energy and use renewable energy for heating and electricity.
In June, the UK Committee on Climate Change said there had been "minimal progress" in recent years on improving the insulation of buildings or in switching to low-carbon heating.
Why has Insulate Britain stopped protesting?
The group said that its "civil resistance" would be suspended for 11 days until 25 October ahead of the COP26 climate change conference that begins in Glasgow on 31 October.
In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Insulate Britain said it wanted to "profoundly acknowledge the disruption caused" by the recent campaign.
Mr Johnson was asked to use the time to signal that he meant what he said in his recent UN speech, when he argued that the world had reached a "turning point for humanity".
He said that the world "must show that we are capable of learning, and maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet but ourselves".
What have critics said about the group?
Many of those directly affected by protests have objected to the group's tactics.
Boris Johnson labelled Insulate Britain "irresponsible crusties" who have been "doing considerable damage to the economy".
Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer said while there was a place for direct action, Insulate Britain was "not necessarily always doing it in the most constructive way".
Insulate Britain defends its tactics, saying they are the most successful route to achieve mass change.
How does Insulate Britain relate to Extinction Rebellion?
Insulate Britain is a much smaller UK-specific campaign group, although they share many goals and have used similar tactics.
It is supported by some members of Extinction Rebellion and its allied networks - although the groups are not officially integrated.