Stonewall’s influence on BBC and Ofcom revealed

In 2019, Ofcom told Stonewall "we have ruled on two instances where transphobic comments made in programmes breached the code". One such case referred to a radio presenter who said he would be uncomfortable with his six-year-old daughter changing in an environment where the changing rooms were not segregated based on sex, and described a "transfeminine person" as "him, her, him, it" - for which he had apologised on air.