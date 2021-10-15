Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far
- Published
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.
Here's how the attack unfolded and what we know so far.
What happened?
The MP for Southend West was meeting constituents at a regular surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when he was stabbed several times.
Police were called to Eastwood Road North shortly after 12:05 on Friday, where they found Sir David injured.
He was treated by emergency services but died at the scene.
Aerial footage showed multiple police officers were outside the church and an air ambulance was seen.
Who is the suspect?
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after officers arrived at the scene and a knife was recovered, Essex Police said.
He is currently in custody and police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Who was Sir David Amess?
Sir David, who was married with five children, served as an MP for 38 years, initially in Basildon from 1983, before representing Southend West from 1997.
Raised as a Roman Catholic, he was known politically as a social conservative and a prominent campaigner against abortion and on animal welfare issues.
The 69-year-old was also a Brexit supporter and vocal champion for the town he represented, particularly in his long-running campaign to make Southend a city.
While he was never a minister, he was a member of numerous Commons committees, including the Health and Social Care and Backbench Business Committee.
How have people reacted?
Flags are flying at half mast at Downing Street after the news of Sir David's death and tributes are coming in from across the political spectrum. The prime minister is also expected to speak later.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she was "devastated" and that Sir David was a "lovely, lovely man and a superb parliamentarian", while Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove said "he was a good and gentle man, he showed charity and compassion to all".
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said he was "heartbroken", adding: "A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the stabbing was "horrific and deeply shocking", while Labour MP Yvette Cooper said Sir David was "one of the kindest, friendliest people you could meet".
He was "completely dedicated to serving his constituency" and "involved in so many causes and important work on animal welfare" but "above all just kind and keen to help others".
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "deeply saddened" at the "truly despicable and horrifying act". First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said: "In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents."
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said it was "tragic" news and "a truly terrible day for British politics".