Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect detained under Terrorism Act
A man detained at the scene of Friday's fatal stabbing of MP Sir David Amess is 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, Whitehall officials have confirmed to the BBC.
Police said he was being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and officers have until 22 October to question him.
They spent Saturday searching three addresses in the London area.
The BBC understands Mr Ali was referred to the counter-terrorist Prevent scheme a few years ago.
Prevent is the UK's terrorism-prevention programme, which aims to stop people being radicalised.
Teachers, members of the public, the NHS and others can refer individuals to a local panel of police, social workers and other experts who decide whether and how to intervene in their lives.
Engagement in the scheme is voluntary and it is not a criminal sanction.
It is unclear whether any further action was taken in the case of Mr Ali, who is of Somali heritage.
Sir David, a Conservative MP since 1983, was holding a regular Friday meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when he was stabbed multiple times.
The 69-year-old was married with four daughters and a son. A candlelit vigil was held in Leigh-on Sea on Saturday night to mark Sir David's life.
In a statement, the Met Police said a knife used in the attack was recovered at the scene.
A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday, the police added.
