Show kindness and love, says family of killed MP
- Published
The family of MP Sir David Amess have said their hearts are shattered as they called on people to "set aside hatred and work towards togetherness".
The Conservative MP was stabbed multiple times during a meeting with his constituents in Essex on Friday.
A 25-year-old man is being held under the Terrorism Act.
In a statement, his family said they were trying to understand "why this awful thing has occurred...nobody should die in that way. Nobody".
They said the "wonderful" tributes paid to him by friends, constituents and the public had given them strength.
"We have realised from tributes paid that there was far, far more to David than even we, those closest to him, knew," they added.
"We are enormously proud of him. Our hearts are shattered."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.