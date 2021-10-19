Covid-19: Impact on music industry revealed and why UK cases are so high
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. One in three jobs in music lost during pandemic
There were 69,000 fewer jobs in the British music industry in 2020 than in 2019 - a drop of 35% - due to the "devastating impact" of coronavirus, according to trade body UK Music. Live music revenues collapsed by about 90%, leaving musicians and those working in venues or recording studios badly affected because many were ineligible for the furlough scheme, its report says.
2. Why are UK cases so high?
The daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has risen in recent days to more than 40,000, meaning infections are approaching the levels of this time last year. While the vaccine means there are fewer cases of serious illness, soaring infections are still a cause for concern. Our Reality Check team explores why UK cases are so high.
3. Thousands of children wait a year to see consultant
More than 17,000 children in Northern Ireland were waiting more than a year to see a hospital consultant for the first time, as of April, according to a review by the Commissioner for Children and Young People. Koulla Yiasouma says the waiting times are "terrifying", having found 24 children with confirmed or suspected cancers had to wait more than 12 months. Health Minister Robin Swann says addressing the waiting lists is a priority.
4. Another health board asks for military support
NHS Grampian has become the latest health board in Scotland to ask for military support, as it tries to cope with staff shortages amid the Covid pandemic. The request comes after confirmation the armed forces would be drafted into Lanarkshire and the Borders to relieve pressure ahead of winter.
5. Man turns drinking horn hobby into business
While many of us might think back and wonder how we passed the long days of lockdown, Paul Jode has an unusual business to show for it. He turned his hobby of hand-crafting traditional Viking drinking vessels from African cow horns into an enterprise. And they make quite a sight - and sound. Paaaarp!
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Wondering whether you're due a booster? Here's what we know about the programme.
