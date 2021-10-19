David Amess: CCTV shows man believed to be suspect Ali Harbi Ali
- Published
CCTV footage, obtained by the BBC, has emerged showing the man believed to be the suspect in the killing of MP Sir David Amess.
Police investigating the attack have been gathering CCTV from shops and businesses near where it is believed the alleged killer lived.
Southend West MP Sir David, 69, was fatally stabbed in Essex on Friday.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, is being held under the Terrorism Act and officers have until Friday to question him.
Whitehall officials have confirmed the man's name to the BBC.
The CCTV footage shows a man, believed to be the suspect in the case, walking down Gordon House Road, in the direction of Gospel Oak Overground Station
The manager of a convenience store, on Highgate Road, said on Saturday police had asked to view his CCTV footage from the previous morning and he then gave them a copy.
Other shops along Highgate Road also confirmed police had visited and gathered CCTV footage from the day of Sir David's death.
Sir David, who had been an MP since 1983, was meeting constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea when he was stabbed multiple times at around 12:05 BST on Friday.
Officers investigating the case have searched two addresses in the London area.
A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the killing. Police have said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.
Floral tributes to Sir David were being moved on Tuesday from outside Belfairs Methodist Church, where he was attacked, to his constituency office.
A sign from Southend Borough Council outside the church asks those paying tribute to the MP to leave flowers at Iveagh Hall. A book of condolence is open both there and at the Civic Centre in Southend.
On Monday, Sir David's family, including his wife Julia, visited the church to read some of the messages left in his memory.
Later MPs paid tribute to their colleague and Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the Queen had given her approval for Southend to be granted city status - something for which Sir David had long campaigned.