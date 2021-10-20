Covid-19: Call to bring back restrictions, and price rises slow
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening.
1. Reintroduce Covid rules amid rising cases - NHS chiefs
Coronavirus infection rates have been above 40,000 every day for the past seven days and on Tuesday the number of deaths relating to the virus was the highest since March. Although the daily figures tend to be higher on Tuesdays and deaths are well below the winter peak, the NHS Confederation, which represents health service organisations, says some Covid restrictions must be reintroduced immediately in England to avoid "stumbling into a winter crisis". The government's "keeping a very close eye on rising case rates", but there are no plans to move into Plan B. It's instead focusing on Plan A, which includes offering booster jabs and vaccinating children.
2. Price rises slow
As the economy reopened after coronavirus restrictions lifted, prices continued to rise in September but at a slower rate than in the previous month. The increase in the cost of living, measured by Consumer Prices Index, which looks at things such as food prices and energy bills, fell to 3.1% in the year to September, down from 3.2% in the year to August. Higher prices for transport were the biggest contributor to price rises. Why is the cost of living going up? Find out here.
3. How often do you use cash machines?
It seems we're using cash machines much less but we're taking more money out of them when we do. Before the pandemic people were visiting a cash machine on average three times a month, now 18 months later people are using them less than twice a month. But the average amount being withdrawn has climbed more than £10 to just under £80 in the last two years.
4. The women widowed by Covid-19
The pandemic has left tens of thousands of women newly widowed in India including Taruna Arora. Her husband Rajeev contracted Covid-19 during the country's devastating second wave. "Rajeev's death is paralysing," the 46-year-old says. He was the sole bread winner. Taruna is relying their savings to support their two children and hopes to find a job but, like many other widows, she has no work experience. Read more here.
5. The flying doctors delivering vaccines
Australia's famous Royal Flying Doctor Service is taking the Covid vaccines to some of the remotest areas of the country, that have been barely touched by the virus. Take a look.
Scientists are keeping a close eye on a new mutation of the Delta variant, but what it is? We've taken a look.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
