Covid-19: UK cases top 50,000, and fireworks in Manchester cancelled again
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. UK cases top 50,000 for first time in three months
For the first time since July there have been more than 50,000 Covid cases recorded in the UK in one day. It comes after the prime minister urged those who become eligible for a third dose of vaccine to organise an appointment straight away. Boris Johnson also appealed to 12 to 15-years-olds to get their first vaccination, saying there were "huge quantities" available. Responding after doctors called for more restrictions, the PM said the government was "continuing with its plan". Things were much better now than a year ago, thanks to the rollout of the vaccine, he added. See who's next in line for a booster jab here. and should the government be doing more to protect the NHS?
2. Mask wearing your choice, health minister tells MPs
The debate continues over whether the government should ask people to wear masks - and, in particular, whether MPs should wear them in the House of Commons. On Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told people in England to cover their faces in "really crowded" areas. The next morning Edward Argar, one of his ministers, said MPs should be allowed to decide for themselves whether to wear one in the Commons.
3. Manchester cancels fireworks again
Eight bonfire and fireworks displays in Manchester, which would usually attract more than 100,000 people, are cancelled for the second year in a row. The city's council, which organises the events, said they would be impossible to manage as people would be asked to prove their Covid status, either through vaccination or a negative test, and this would need a big increase in infrastructure and security. "This is not a decision we have taken lightly," a spokesman said.
4. Tell obese to eat less, says Tory peer
Through the pandemic, more than four in 10 adults in England gained weight, a survey found. Now a Conservative ex-minister is calling for the government to "tell people they must not eat so much". Lord Robathan said it should not be "socially acceptable" to be very overweight, pointing to the increased risks from Covid. The government said it was important not to create more anxiety for people with eating disorders.
5. Winter Olympic countdown starts
It may not seem long since the great highs of the Summer Olympics but British skiers and snowboarders have long had their sights set on the Winter Olympics. This weekend the hopefuls will attempt to secure a place to compete in Beijing in February 2022, despite havoc caused to their preparations by the pandemic. The skiers and snowboarders lost 90% of their on-snow training and the short-track speed skaters have not competed on the international stage since 2019.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
With attention firmly on the booster vaccine rollout and getting a first dose to teenagers, find out how many people in the UK have been vaccinated so far.
