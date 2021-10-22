Covid-19: Effects on social care and rape case delays revealed

Personal accounts of the pressure on the social care system are emerging as a report from England's watchdog - the Care Quality Commission - says the sector faces "a tsunami of unmet need", with the workforce "exhausted and depleted" by the pandemic. The director of one care home group tells us staff are leaving to get better pay in supermarkets. Meanwhile, Dorothy Cook says the care package to support her husband, Melvin, was ended after five weeks, as his condition was too complex for hard-pressed care providers to manage.