Covid-19: Half of Scotland's 12 to 15-year-olds get first jab and dogs disguised as strays

People have tried to sell their lockdown dogs on Gumtree before disguising them as "fake strays" to rescue centres, an animal charity has said. In March, it was reported that households in the UK had bought more than 3.2 million pets during lockdown. Hope Rescue in Wales said centres had seen an increase in dogs being dropped off and the number was now at its highest in its 15-year history. One-year-old Maggie, an old English sheepdog crossed with a golden retriever, was taken in as a stray but the next day staff saw a recent advert on Gumtree, putting her up for sale for £500.