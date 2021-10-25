Covid-19: NHS funding boost and call to protect schools from protests

In an effort to help clear the huge - and record - backlog of people waiting for non-urgent tests and procedures, the government's announcing more money for the NHS in England. The extra £5.9bn included in Wednesday's Budget will fund more beds, equipment, new "surgical hubs" and also cover the costs of improving IT. According to Chancellor Rishi Sunak the money's "game-changing", and although welcomed by health bodies, they say staff shortages need to be fixed. Health services in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive a proportionate amount of extra cash.