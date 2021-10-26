Queen will not attend COP26 climate change summit
- Published
The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow following medical advice to rest.
The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland.
She carried out her first engagements via video link from Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Buckingham Palace said she "regretfully" decided not to attend a reception at the summit.
But the palace said she would deliver her address to delegates using a recorded video message instead.
In images released on Tuesday, the Queen was seen smiling on camera as she greeted the South Korean and Swiss ambassadors, who were speaking to her from Buckingham Palace.
It was the first time she had been seen since she hosted a Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle on the evening of 19 October.