Covid-19: Keir Starmer tests positive as Budget promises post-Covid 'optimism'

It's been a point of contention which reflects the debate in the wider country, and earlier this week face coverings were made mandatory for everyone working in the House of Commons, except MPs. At both Prime Minister's Questions and the Budget announcement on Wednesday, the majority of the government had put on masks, including PM Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab. The health secretary has said MPs should wear one to set an example, but Jacob Rees-Mogg - who has claimed Tory MPs don't need them due to their fraternal spirit - did not.