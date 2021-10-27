Covid-19: Keir Starmer tests positive as Budget promises post-Covid 'optimism'
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.
1. Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid
The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19. It means he missed giving the official opposition response to Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget, and Prime Minister's Questions at lunchtime. This is the fifth time that Starmer has had to self-isolate since the start of the pandemic - most recently in July.
2. Economy expected to return to pre-Covid levels by end of 2021
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects the UK economy to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told the Commons in his speech. It was expected to bounce back more slowly, but the OBR has now revised its growth prediction from 4% to 6.5%. However, inflation in September was at 3.1% and is likely to rise further, said Sunak.
3. Majority of Conservative front bench in face masks for Budget
It's been a point of contention which reflects the debate in the wider country, and earlier this week face coverings were made mandatory for everyone working in the House of Commons, except MPs. At both Prime Minister's Questions and the Budget announcement on Wednesday, the majority of the government had put on masks, including PM Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab. The health secretary has said MPs should wear one to set an example, but Jacob Rees-Mogg - who has claimed Tory MPs don't need them due to their fraternal spirit - did not.
4. Protests are biggest 'Covid concern' at COP26 climate summit
The spread of coronavirus by climate activists attending the COP26 summit in Glasgow is a "concern", a public health expert has said. The summit, which begins on Sunday, will have safety measures in place for guests but Professor Linda Bauld told BBC's Good Morning Scotland show that the "main worry" is those attending to protest.
5. Train operator says pandemic-related cancellations will continue for months
West Midlands Trains has said it is facing a driver shortage because training opportunities have been restricted by the onset of the pandemic. The operator said delays and cancellations are likely to continue into 2022 for passengers using the route between Worcestershire and Birmingham and apologised.
How did Covid affect differences between public and private sector pay? Anthony Reuben, from BBC Reality Check, explores the impacts - and much more - here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
