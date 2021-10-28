Covid-19: Budget signals Tory shift and China rations diesel

The Budget sees taxes and spending rise to levels not seen in 40 years, according to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, who makes "no apologies" for spending more on public services in the wake of the pandemic. There has been a "philosophical shift" in Conservatism, Simon Clarke says. Although Chancellor Rishi Sunak says he did not like tax rises, they are as a result of the "unprecedented crisis" of the pandemic. Labour agrees it is important to raise money but disagreed with the government's methods. Mr Sunak says he wants deliver lower taxes by the end of Parliament.