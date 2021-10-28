Covid-19: All countries taken off travel red list and Moscow locks down

The last few countries will be removed from England's red list next week, the government has confirmed. Colombia, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela and Ecuador are all being taken off from Monday, meaning arrivals will no longer need to pay for a quarantine hotel. But the current travel system will stay and countries could be added back on to the red list in future. "We have been able to do this now because the variants of concern that we have been tracking are no longer of concern to the chief medical officers," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.