Covid-19: School Covid tests and Ed Sheeran's 'gnarly' symptoms

More than seven million people in the UK have received a Covid-19 booster vaccine, six weeks after the programme launched, the Department of Health says. More than two million jabs were given last week as the government launched a nationwide advertising campaign. The deputy lead for the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, says they are "our best protection against the virus as we head into winter" and it is "fantastic to see enthusiasm continue to grow" as more people become eligible.