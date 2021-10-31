COP26: 'Window closing' to meet 1.5C warming target - Alok Sharma
By Sophie Gallagher
BBC News
- Published
The window to keep within the 1.5 degree warming target "is closing", COP26 president Alok Sharma has told the climate summit in Glasgow.
Scientists say that keeping global warming below 1.5C will avoid the worst climate impacts - in 2015 world leaders agreed to work towards this.
Mr Sharma was addressing delegates on day one of the event in Scotland, which was postponed from 2020.
He said: "During that year climate change did not take time off."
The Conservative MP added that COP26 was "our last best hope" to meet the aim originally set in Paris six years ago.
"Where Paris promised, Glasgow delivers," Mr Sharma said. "We know our shared planet is changing for the worse, and we can only address that together."
Mr Sharma, who was appointed to the role of COP26 president on 8 January, said the "rapidly changing climate is sounding an alarm to the world".
"I believe we can move negotiations forward and launch a decade of ever increasing ambition and action... but we need to hit the ground running."
He earlier told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show that "this is on leaders" and they needed "to come forward".
Can COP26 really save the planet?
At face value, things do not look promising, for a simple reason: the previous 25 of these giant conferences failed to turn off the tap of the greenhouse gases that are driving up global temperatures.
Despite three decades of talking, the planet is now at least 1.1C hotter than the pre-industrial level - and rising.
For this conference, however, expectations for real progress are higher than usual.
That's partly because the risks are hitting home. This year floods killed 200 people in Germany, heatwaves struck chilly Canada and even the Siberian Arctic was burning.
And scientists are clearer than ever that avoiding the most damaging temperatures means halving global carbon emissions by 2030 - a deadline looming close enough to focus minds.
The two-week COP26 summit will see delegates from about 200 countries discuss how to cut emissions by 2030.
More than 25,000 people are expected to descend on the city, including international delegates and protestors.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is currently in Glasgow but told BBC One's Andrew Marr that she had not been "officially" invited to speak at COP26.
COP26 climate summit - The basics
- Climate change is one of the world's most pressing problems. Governments must promise more ambitious cuts in warming gases if we are to prevent greater global temperature rises.
- The summit in Glasgow is where change could happen. You need to watch for the promises made by the world's biggest polluters, like the US and China, and whether poorer countries are getting the support they need.
- All our lives will change. Decisions made here could impact our jobs, how we heat our homes, what we eat and how we travel.
Ms Thunberg said: "I don't know. It's very unclear. Not, like, officially."
The 18-year-old said that sometimes it was necessary for environmental activists "to anger people".
As COP26 begins, world political leaders are also meeting at the G20 summit in the Italian capital, Rome.
Prince Charles urged governments to work with the private sector in a bid to make progress "for the sake of humanity".
