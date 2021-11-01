Covid-19: Booster jabs sent to walk-in sites and global Covid death toll tops 5m

About 30 million people who had their second Covid vaccine dose more than six months ago will now be able to get a booster jab without an appointment as third doses are rolled out to hundreds of walk-in sites in England. Those entitled to a booster jab include people aged 50 and over, care home staff and residents, frontline health and social care workers, people aged 16 to 49 years old with certain health conditions, and adults living with vulnerable people. More than six million people have had a booster jab or a third dose, NHS England said. But there is concern that Northern Ireland's booster rollout is lagging behind the rest of the UK.