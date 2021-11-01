Covid-19: Booster jabs sent to walk-in sites and global Covid death toll tops 5m
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday.
1. Global Covid deaths top five million
More than five million people are now known to have died with coronavirus globally in the 19 months since the pandemic struck, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US has the highest number of recorded Covid deaths, with more than 745,800 fatalities, and is followed by Brazil, with 607,824 recorded deaths, and India, with 458,437. While Covid-19 vaccines have reduced the death rate, the World Health Organization estimates the true global Covid death toll could be two to three times higher than official records.
2. Booster jabs available at walk-in sites in England
About 30 million people who had their second Covid vaccine dose more than six months ago will now be able to get a booster jab without an appointment as third doses are rolled out to hundreds of walk-in sites in England. Those entitled to a booster jab include people aged 50 and over, care home staff and residents, frontline health and social care workers, people aged 16 to 49 years old with certain health conditions, and adults living with vulnerable people. More than six million people have had a booster jab or a third dose, NHS England said. But there is concern that Northern Ireland's booster rollout is lagging behind the rest of the UK.
3. Ryanair set to cut winter fares to boost demand
Ryanair says it expects to cut airfares this winter to help boost passenger demand as it recovers from the Covid-related collapse in air travel. The airline reported a narrowing of half-year losses, but warned its annual deficit could hit €200m (£170m). Boss Michael O'Leary told the BBC the industry was seeing a "very strong recovery" across Europe. However, he said heavy price discounting would be needed to fill aircraft this winter. Mr O'Leary added that the number of empty seats per plane would shrink from around 20% to under 10% by next summer. The airline expects to return to profitability in the year ending March 2023.
4. Covid case shuts down Shanghai Disneyland
The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai has had to close for at least two days after a weekend visitor tested positive for coronavirus after returning home. The theme park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and all visitors and staff are being tested for the virus. Visitors had to wait hours for testing before they could leave the park on Sunday evening, as Disney entertainment continued around them. They all tested negative, officials said.
5. Revellers and owners celebrate NI nightclubs reopening
Northern Ireland's nightclubs reopened for the first time in more than 18 months on Sunday evening as Covid rules eased. Revellers and owners celebrated the return to the dancefloor, with one clubgoer telling the BBC: "It's really special... you're kind of back to normal whereas before you couldn't really be yourself." Conor McAuley, who runs Halo nightclub in Ballycastle, County Antrim, said the reopening was better than expected, adding: "The energy in the room was like nothing I'd witnessed before, in the nearly 12 years we've had Halo open." You can read more here.
The morning coronavirus briefing is being paused for two weeks to tell you five things you need to know about the COP26 climate summit.
And there's more...
The UK is rolling out booster jabs for some people - find out who is eligible here.
Find further information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- DON'T FORGET!: Why do we turn the clocks back?
- WHY ARE WE SO OBSESSED WITH IT?: The dark days of the European Witch Craze