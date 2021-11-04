Covid-19 pill approved in UK and post-lockdown rebound in carbon emissions

The pandemic has seen more of us leaving screens behind to work outdoors. In the UK, three in five UK workers intend to switch to a different job as a result of Covid, according to a report earlier this year by insurance group Aviva. Among them is the aptly named Sharnee Gardner who swapped life as a model to become, you've guessed it - a gardener. She said: "I flew [around] the world - but I was so absorbed in my work that I hardly spent time in nature anymore". Covid travel bans changed that. Now the 23-year-old is studying with the Royal Horticultural Society where she spends her time cutting lawns, pruning trees and planting beds.