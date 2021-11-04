Covid-19 pill approved in UK and post-lockdown rebound in carbon emissions
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you on Friday.
1. UK approves first pill to treat Covid
The first pill designed to treat people who are ill with Covid has been approved by the UK medicines regulator. The tablet - molnupiravir - will be given twice a day to vulnerable patients recently diagnosed with the disease. In clinical trials the pill, originally developed to treat flu, nearly halved the risk of hospitalisation. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the treatment was a "gamechanger".
2. Bank of England hints at future interest rate rise
The Bank of England has signalled it will raise interest rates in the "coming months" in response to high inflation, but held off on an immediate increase. Rates were cut to their current record low rate of 0.1% in March last year in response to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But the reopening of the economy has fuelled price rises, prompting expectations that the Bank would increase borrowing costs. Financial markets expect the interest rate to hit 1% by the end of next year.
3. Sainsbury's says supply issues won't hit Christmas
Sainsbury's says it is in a "good position" ahead of Christmas amid worker and supply chain challenges. The supermarket's chief executive, Simon Roberts, said many customers were returning to pre-pandemic shopping habits. But he admitted the supermarket industry still faced "labour and supply chain challenges". Sainsbury's and Argos stores will be closed on Boxing Day in recognition of staff's "extraordinary efforts" through the pandemic.
4. Carbon emissions show rapid rebound after Covid dip
Global carbon dioxide emissions are set to rebound to near the levels they were at before Covid, scientists have found. The amount of planet-heating gas released in 2020 fell by 5.4% as the pandemic forced countries to lock down. But a scientific report by the Global Carbon Project predicts CO2 emissions will rise by 4.9% this year. This rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) released into the atmosphere underlines the urgency of action at summits like COP26 in Glasgow, scientists say.
5. Pandemic sees growth in outdoor working
The pandemic has seen more of us leaving screens behind to work outdoors. In the UK, three in five UK workers intend to switch to a different job as a result of Covid, according to a report earlier this year by insurance group Aviva. Among them is the aptly named Sharnee Gardner who swapped life as a model to become, you've guessed it - a gardener. She said: "I flew [around] the world - but I was so absorbed in my work that I hardly spent time in nature anymore". Covid travel bans changed that. Now the 23-year-old is studying with the Royal Horticultural Society where she spends her time cutting lawns, pruning trees and planting beds.
