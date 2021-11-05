Migrant crossings: One person found dead in France after channel attempt
- Published
A migrant has died after an attempt to cross the English Channel, French authorities have confirmed.
The person was found dead on a beach near Calais on Thursday morning, following the discovery of a boat which was full of water.
Two other people were found with them - both suffering from hypothermia, French authorities said.
This is believed to be the third death of a person attempting to reach the UK from France over the past two days.
On Wednesday, a migrant was pulled from the water unconscious and later pronounced dead when rescuers returned to dock in France. A second person has been reported as missing.
More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the channel in small boats so far this year, according to the Home Office.
This is more than double the number of crossings made last year.
On Tuesday, 456 people crossed in 15 boats, with 343 migrants stopped on the French coast.